A TEENAGER accused of firing a gun as he travelled along a road has been granted bail after a weeks-long strike force investigation led to his arrest.
A 16-year-old boy will front a children's court next week after detectives laid charges in Gunnedah about midday on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Officers dedicated to Strike Force Western Mongoose - the operation targeting property crime in the Oxley Police District - arrested the teenager as part of the probe.
Oxley police Detective Inspector Jason Darcy is at the helm of the strike force and told the Leader no one had been put at risk when the shots were allegedly fired.
He said the teenager had allegedly been "reckless" by shooting a gun while travelling in the Gunnedah area.
"It wasn't targeted," he said.
The boy faces a string of firearm allegations , including two counts of firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure people or property.
He was further charged with two counts of entering a vehicle or a boat without consent of the owner or occupant, as well as break and enter and steal.
READ ALSO:
Strike Force Western Mongoose - made up of more than a dozen detectives, highway patrol officers, proactive police, the dog squad and the youth command - was launched in April to crack down on car thefts and break-ins.
Officers homed in on three teenagers last week, while a 37-year-old man was slapped with charges of fraud, larceny and breaching bail after the strike force swooped on him in Tamworth.
The man was refused bail ahead of his next court date in Gunnedah in July.
Detective Inspector Darcy reminded residents to lock all doors, including garages, and never leave keys in cars. He urged petrol stations and late-night restaurants to report suspicious activity to police.
Strike Force Western Mongoose investigations continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.