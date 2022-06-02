The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth weather station clocks coldest morning of 2022 as first frost covers ground

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:15am, first published 1:00am
FIRST FROST: The city's early risers woke to a light dusting of frost on Thursday morning, the first of the year. Photo: Anna Falkenmire

THE COLDEST morning of the year so far left Tamworth's early-risers feeling the chill as they awoke to a dusting of light frost blanketing the ground on just the second day of the winter season.

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth

