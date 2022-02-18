news, latest-news,

TALKS are taking place in the case of a man accused of shooting at police during a car chase before crashing through a golf club fence. Joshua Ty Tehoata, 29, did not appear in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week, but the court heard he needed to give his Legal Aid defence solicitor instructions about an offer that had been put on the table. "Negotiations are still ongoing," the solicitor from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said. Bail was not applied for and was formally refused by magistrate John McIntosh. Tehoata has remained behind bars since he and another man, who remains before the courts, allegedly led police on a chase through Tamworth, Calala, Nemingha and Kootingal in the early hours of May 15. READ ALSO: Police allege Tehoata was travelling in a Ford Territory when the passenger leant out the window and fired a gun at the unmarked police car pursuing them. Road spikes were deployed and the Ford Territory eventually crashed through the fence at the Tamworth Golf Course on Duri Road about 3:30am. Tehoata allegedly tried to run before officers arrested him on the course a short time later. Police claim several bullet holes were discovered in the bonnet of the police car. Tehoata has not entered pleas to the string of 13 charges levelled against him.

