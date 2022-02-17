news, latest-news,

THE NSW government has announced the easing of several major COVID restrictions over the coming week, and the news has been welcomed with open arms by Tamworth locals. Singing and dancing will return from tomorrow, while all capacity rules will be lifted and QR codes will only be required at nightclubs and music festivals. From Friday, February 25, masks will no longer be required indoors aside from places like public transport, hospitals and aged care facilities. Major winners from the announcement include the hospitality sector and event organisers, who are now able to plan things with more confidence and less stress. Co-chair of the board for Tamworth's White Elephant Ball, Breanna McFadyen, said she could hardly contain her excitement after hearing the news. "I was absolutely ecstatic, because it's been three years in the making for this ball," she said. "The committee restarted in 2020 and then the first pandemic hit, and then in 2021 obviously it was cancelled again, and to know that there is hope we can run the ball in 2022 without the worry of restrictions is just unreal." Ms McFadyen said not only will it make planning easier, it will make the night more fun, with people being able to dance, sing and mingle. The removal of density limits will also be very beneficial, as more tickets can now be released for the charity event. READ ALSO: "It's so exciting that we can have a dance floor, you don't need to sit down and it's going to be such a good vibe," she said. Another person who had to pinch themselves after seeing the news was director at The Press and Williamsburg, Luke Fielding. The Press only operated for a number of months before restrictions hit, so Mr Fielding is thrilled to again have the opportunity to run without them. "I just learned about it about half an hour ago, the news is welcome, overwhelmingly welcome," he said. "Its been a tough struggle during the Omicron phase, a lot of venues have felt the pinch. We are an entertainment venue and it's hard when capacity is restricted, and you can't sing or dance. "The timing is perfect, we're COVID tired and it's a massive boost to the hospitality sector and I'm extremely excited to see if it brings back some confidence for people to support venues again."

