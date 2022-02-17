news, latest-news,

A MAN who's accused of waving down a stranger on a suburban street before pulling out a pair of scissors and robbing him will have to wait behind bars as prosecutors consider the charges against him. Eddy Morgan, 28, appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court earlier this week when the solicitor from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said his case had been delayed. She told the court the Crown had not yet decided which allegations it would press ahead with against the accused, despite confirming five weeks ago that the brief of evidence in the matter had been finalised. "We're seeking an extension of the orders," the solicitor said. Magistrate John McIntosh agreed to a short adjournment and the case will go back to court in early March. "No bail application today?" he asked. Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Gemma Ridley confirmed that she was not making a bid for Morgan's release and he was ordered to remain in prison ahead of the next mention. Morgan has not yet been required to enter pleas to charges of robbery in company and not complying with a COVID-19 direction. Police claim the 26-year-old alleged victim was driving a Ford Falcon in West Tamworth about 6:30pm on September 6 when a man who was unknown to him waved him down. The city was in the midst of a COVID-19 lockdown when the driver was allegedly threatened with a pair of scissors before being taken to a nearby home on the same street. It's there that police claim he was threatened even further and had his mobile phone stolen. The man managed to flee and alert police and Morgan was arrested a short time later.

