Tamworth doctors hope two new anti-viral treatments for COVID-19 - which are available outside hospitals, for the first time - will add another weapon in the battle against the pandemic. Meanwhile, locals will soon have access to the new vaccine Novavax, which medical professionals hope will entice the last few unvaccinated to get protected. Doctor Miriam Grotowski, from the Smith Street GP practice, said the anti-viral drugs Lagevrio and Paxlovid are now available in Tamworth. Both drugs are orally administered - they come in pill form. READ MORE: They will add to existing anti-viral drugs that can only be given intravenously, which requires a hospital visit. Dr Grotowski said the anti-virals were available for a very limited number of people with weak immunity or other issues. Treating COVID-19 in the first few days is crucial, and she hopes the new drugs will make that easier. They have been found to be effective in treating mild to moderate coronavirus in clinical trials. "I think for those that are really at risk it gives you another tool in the armament, basically," she said. Really, what we've found is thankfully Omicron, in a boosted vaccinated pop, for most people is a mild disease. This won't play a big role for the majority of our patients. Certainly there are those that are going to be deemed eligible because they have significant immune issues and other risk factors and this is an option for them." But the most effective drug of all is vaccination, and doctors hope the arrival of new jab Novavax could prove the vaccine of choice for the last handful of unvaccinated locals. The first shipments of Novavax have recently hit shelves in Tamworth and should be widely available within weeks. Dr Grotowski said the vaccine isn't proven to be more effective than others, but a small group of people may be more willing to take it because it's a more traditional jab. "Novavax is only available to those who've not been vaccinated before, so only available as a primary vaccination," she said. "It is made by older and perhaps what we'd call more familiar tech for a vaccination. It uses a protein subunit vaccination method which is similar to hepatitis B vaccine, for example." Want more local news? Subscribe to the Leader to read it here first The Therapeutic Goods Administration gave both Lagevrio and Paxlovid provisional approval in January. Dr Ian Kammerman said the drugs were so effective they would save lives and save people from hospital. "They're very effective," he said. "They reduce the risk of the disease worsening and requiring hospitalisation. They're basically designed for people with underlying health problems who are symptomatic." The antivirals need a prescription and are taken every 12 hours for five days, and work by interfering with the virus' ability to multiply. The drugs will be dispensed via GP clinics and other health institutions, but only through a hospital pharmacy. Dr Grotowski said both are available in Tamworth now, but are in relatively short supply. More stocks will arrive in Tamworth soon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

