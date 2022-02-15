news, latest-news,

A WOMAN remains behind bars after she fronted court for allegedly leading police on a chase which ended when the car hit road spikes late last week. Candice Valerie Lemmon, 24, had her case delayed by just a couple of days in Tamworth Local Court on Monday. Lemmon was taken into custody after her arrest on Thursday afternoon and will remain in prison ahead of the matter's next mention later this week. She made no application for bail on Monday and it was formally refused. Police allege Lemmon was unlicensed while she was behind the wheel of a car about 1:30pm on Thursday. Officers claim she took off from police when they tried to stop her in West Tamworth, before a pursuit was sparked through suburban streets. READ ALSO: Police were forced to call off the chase due to safety concerns but allege they sighted the car again a short time later. Police told the Leader road spikes were deployed, which Lemmon hit and she was brought to a quick stop on Kenny Drive about 2pm. Lemmon was arrested at the scene and taken to Tamworth Police Station that afternoon. She faces allegations of police pursuit and having an expired licence. Charges of refusing to submit to an oral fluid test and resisting an officer in the execution of duty were also mentioned in court on Monday. Court documents show Lemmon previously pleaded guilty to the charges. The matters were adjourned to Tamworth Local Court on Thursday and Lemmon will appear via video link from custody for the proceedings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/27d444cc-4366-4a2b-818f-29b4d13e1ee7.jpg/r1_63_978_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg