Police have arrested a woman, after she allegedly led them on a dangerous pursuit through the streets of Tamworth, on Thursday. The chase throughWest Tamworth stretched from 1.40 to 2pm, and took place over several kilometres, from Edith Street to Kenny Drive, police said. At one point they were forced to halt the pursuit due to her manner of driving, police allege. READ MORE: The 25-year-old was only caught with the aid of road spikes, a spokesperson for NSW Police said. Police approached the vehicle on Edith Street to question the driver, because the vehicle had been allegedly involved in an earlier incident. The female driver allegedly took off. A pursuit was initiated. Oxley Police later halted the search, before re-sighting the vehicle. Road spikes were deployed to stop the vehicle and successfully halted it on Kenny Drive, West Tamworth at about 2pm. A woman was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station. No charges have yet been laid.

