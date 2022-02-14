news, latest-news,

RISING star Kobie Dee will headline next month's Gomeroi Nation Tour, which will provide live and free music to the people of Tamworth, Narrabri, Walgett, Boggabilla and Moree. The Gomeroi rapper, who has racked up millions of listens on Spotify, is bringing his talents back to home country, and wants to provide people from around the region with a memory they'll never forget. "It's about creating an experience for the young kids that don't normally get to come and see these types of things," he said. "For me I wasn't able to really see concerts until I was older and the concerts I did see were the free ones, so it's about bringing that experience and letting anyone come in and enjoy it because it's not something they normally get." Although he was born and raised in Sydney, the 23-year-old has a bloodline that goes back generations in the local area, and is looking forward to seeing family in the region. For him, the chance to come up and visit Gomeroi country is as exciting for him as it is for his fans. READ ALSO: "It's just a feeling I can't explain, to be able to bring this experience back home and also to be able to stop in to different parts of the Gomeroi nation takes me back to how my old people travelled around," Dee said. "To all those different places, it's kind of like walking those same tracks so it's definitely going to be a great experience." He will perform in a concert each day from Sunday, March 13 to Wednesday, March 16, hitting up Tamworth, Narrabri, Walgett and Boggabilla, before hosting a block party in Moree on Saturday, March 19. The Moree Block Party is sure to excite locals with a range of other acts making the journey too including Nter, Nooky and popular Sydney rap band Triple One. While in the region Dee said he will be taking time to speak to the kids and connect with family, and he will also be attending the Moree Youth Forum.

