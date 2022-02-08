news, latest-news,

A POLICE shooting case has been escalated to the district court for sentencing after a man admitted to his involvement in a dramatic car chase, which ended in a foot pursuit on a golf course. Tyson James Booby, 23, is behind bars and appeared virtually in Tamworth Local Court last week to enter guilty pleas to a string of charges. "The matters are ready to progress to committal for sentence today," his defence solicitor told the court. He said the document detailing what police claim happened in the early hours of May 15 last year had been read to Booby. "He agrees to be sentenced on those facts," the defence solicitor said. READ ALSO: Booby admitted to firing a gun with the intent to resist his arrest, and driving recklessly in a police pursuit. He also pleaded guilty to acquiring a firearm while subject to a prohibition order, and two counts of possessing a shortened firearm. A third count will be dealt with in the district court. One charge of having a knife in public was listed as related, and four allegations were dismissed. Magistrate Julie Soars told Booby she was committing his matter to Tamworth District Court for sentencing. "Thank you Your Honour," he replied. Booby will front the higher court later this month. Booby was travelling in a Ford Territory which was spotted in East Tamworth about 2:45am before a pursuit was sparked, during which the passenger allegedly leant out the window and fired a gun at the police car. The chase continued through Nemingha, Kootingal, Calala and Tamworth before road spikes were deployed and the Ford crashed through a golf club fence on Duri Road. Booby was then arrested on the course. Police claim several bullet holes were discovered in the bonnet of the unmarked car. A co-accused remains before the courts and has not entered pleas.

