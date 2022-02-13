sport, cricket,

A COVID outbreak among Tamworth Blue under-15 players has resulted in the side's John Kilborn Shield final against Maitland Maroon being postponed. The match was due to played at No 1 Oval on Sunday, but on Saturday it was rescheduled for March 6 after three Tamworth players tested positive for the virus, said Damian Henry, the Tamworth Junior Cricket Association president. Read also: "There were three positives and a couple of others waiting for tests," he said, adding: "That's the way of the world at the moment." The Tamworth players, Henry added, were "disappointed" but would "hit the reset button and go again". Meanwhile, the Tamworth Blue under-13 side were comprehensively beaten away to Maitland Maroon in the George Denton Shield final on Sunday. Put into bat, Maitland were dismissed for 133 in the 37th over. Tamworth were then removed for 89 in the 30th over. Oliver Burrows (4-32) and Charley Pickens (3-26) did the damage with the ball for Tamworth, while Hayden Evans struck a 46-ball 45 for the visitors. His innings included three sixes and four boundaries. Tremayne Small top-scored for Maitland with 35, while Quinn MacClure claimed 5-19 for the home side.

