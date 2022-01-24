news, latest-news, inverelltimes

A TEENAGE boy has been left on life support with critical head and chest injuries after a serious single-vehicle crash on Monday morning. The Westpac chopper and other emergency services rushed to respond to reports of a car accident at Yetman, north west of Inverell, about 6:30am on Monday. A 16-year-old boy behind the wheel was the only person in the car at the time, according to a spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. READ ALSO: Ambulance paramedics treated the teenage driver for serious head and chest injuries at the scene. He was stabilised for transport and driven by ambulance to Inverell hospital, where the helicopter's critical care team was waiting. He was placed into an induced coma and put on life support due to the serious nature of his injuries. He was urgently airlifted to a Gold Coast hospital for specialist treatment, he was in a critical condition at the time. Investigations surrounding the crash are continuing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/9325a2a5-cb86-4855-9ecf-e68959e3167f.jpg/r5_96_2042_1247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg