community,

REGIONAL news is at the centre of a new parliamentary inquiry looking at the impact of print papers being suspended, the economic recovery after COVID and the entry of new publications online and on newsagency shelves. Now, a survey will ask the people in rural, regional and remote Australia how they access their local news. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communication and the Arts chair, Dr Anne Webster MP, said local news is a vital component to an interconnected community and thriving democracy. "Particularly in smaller markets, having a choice in where to access your news coverage is not always possible," she said. "At a time when many regional and remote newspaper services are shutting down or moving online, it is vital that we understand the needs of regional communities, and how heavily they rely on their local newspapers to stay connected." The survey is an opportunity for the community to share their views on how the loss of their regional voice has directly affected them. Read also: Especially as a number of outlets in rural, regional and remote communities have shut their doors in the last decade, Dr Webster said. "It is important that we listen to our communities about what's important to them," she said. A recent survey has found that Australians living in these communities are more likely to go to their local news or newspaper for information than other online sources like search engines, social media sites or local council websites. The survey is open until February 11. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/952e54e6-1b53-47e7-a29f-3f7a9e57abf5.jpeg/r4_11_1638_934_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg