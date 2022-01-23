community,

A PICNIC table that was senselessly stolen from a riverside park has been replaced after prisoners took on a community project with a stack of cattle yard steel. Tamworth Regional Landcare's Anne Michie has been working hard with local inmates and their overseer Dean Hensley for the past three years to beautify the Peel River picnic spot off Jewry Street. They've spend hundreds of hours down there planting and nurturing trees, cleaning up and mowing. Ms Michie was left "gobsmacked" about 18 months ago when a picnic table worth $2300, which was donated and bolted down to a concrete slab by volunteers from community groups, had been nicked. Ms Michie said after everything they had been through, it was great to see the empty slab had finally been filled by a sturdier picnic table with strong community ties. READ ALSO: The steel was able to be forged into two picnic tables by the inmates and Mr Hensley, so that not only could the stolen one be replaced with the help of a local fishing club, but a second picnic spot could be set up soon. "The boys initially laid that slab and put a table down here, but some interesting individuals decided that they needed our table more than the community did," she told the Leader this week. "The good news is that Dean and the boys up at the jail have built two new tables and chairs, quite substantial ones, that will be a lot harder to relocate. "The other one is going a little bit further downstream under some nice big shady trees for the community to enjoy." The stolen table was sadly never recovered, according to Ms Michie. The COVID-19 outbreak put the inmates' much-anticipated visits on hold but when they can come back, their latest work will be standing there proudly. In the meantime, Ms Michie said the table that's been installed is often used by families and those looking for a peaceful and shady spot. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/8fa015eb-3632-4d80-91ba-ff4ec0d9c9e0.jpg/r0_555_5680_3764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg