news, latest-news,

THE first phase of a pipeline that would connect Tamworth to the new Dungowan Dam will be a step closer if council signs off on an agreement on Tuesday. The first 180 pipes for the project arrived in Tamworth in June last year, but shovels still haven't hit the ground, despite Water NSW stating at the time construction would begin before the year's end. At Tuesday night's ordinary meeting council will vote on whether to enter an interface agreement prepared by the NSW government, to ensure it is aware of its requirements and scope of works before work can begin. Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said signing the agreement was a "no-brainer" because as soon as it is entered "construction of the pipeline can happen in a timely manner, pretty much as soon as possible". The first phase of the 55-kilometre pipeline will run from council's Calala Water Treatment Plant to the Chaffey Dam pipeline at Dungowan Village. "It will replace the existing pipeline from Dungowan to Tamworth which is very old and has regular need for maintenance," Cr Webb said. "It has to be upgraded, so we're very excited about getting that section upgraded." READ ALSO: It will pave the way for the second stage, which would connect the city to the $484 million Dungowan Dam. Cr Webb said that all depends on "if and when the new dam is approved". "It will go from Dungowan Village to the base of the new Dungowan Dam," he said. "If we agree to sign [the agreement], which I'm hoping that the council will support - I'm sure they will - the construction will pretty much start straight away. "There's a fair bit of work to do on it. What we need to do is get it underway as soon as possible so that the work can be completed in a timely manner." Should council decide not to sign the agreement, it would mean further delays for the already heavily delayed project. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./2916e2a2-67b9-4f0c-bf1a-db3cc72698fd.jpg/r0_199_4747_2881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg