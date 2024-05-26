'Stretched' resources sparks site search for drug detox centre

All eyes are on the hunt for vacant pockets of land which could be used to house a much-needed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
Tamworth Regional Council has vowed to investigate suitable sites and grant funding options to build a residential detox centre to allow rural people to access treatment closer to home.
"Council can once again play the role of facilitator and advocator and actually bring the stakeholders to the table to collaborate," deputy mayor Judy Coates said during a public meeting.
"If we can get this moving ahead, rather than just having a talkfest about it, I think it's excellent."
The promise came on the back of a presentation from the Uniting Church about the progress of the Fair Treatment Campaign in Tamworth, which started back in 2021.
As part of the presentation, it was revealed a survey of about 300 Tamworth residents found 71 per cent of respondents were not satisfied with the access to health care in the region.
Ninety-eight per cent of respondents also said the community would be better off with more access to Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) services.
Minister for the Tamworth region Uniting Churches Reverend Geoff Flynn told the Leader the survey results did not come as a surprise, with residents either having to travel to seek treatment or try and get help from the city's "stretched" resources.
"It has struck me just how far the distance is if you need treatment and you live in the Tamworth region," Mr Flynn said.
"It might only be a few steps to purchase drugs or alcohol, but it's half a million steps to get treatment."
Following extensive inquiries, surveys, and fortnightly taskforce meetings, a vision for what is needed in Tamworth is starting to come together.
Mr Flynn said stakeholders had compiled a list of suggestions including a residential rehab or day program, a detox unit, ongoing case support, and mentoring, peer and family support.
The taskforce will also push for a trauma-informed and culturally appropriate rehab for First Nations people.
"It needs to be the whole package," Mr Flynn said.
"There's a lot of flow on effects, whether it's in the area of domestic violence, the broken relationships, or other health costs."
Since the campaign first started, politicians, health professionals, magistrates, and community groups across Tamworth have weighed in on the need for the service.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has previously told the Leader he would like to see the old Banksia Mental Health Unit be re-purposed into a drug and alcohol rehab facility.
"We've got the right location, we've got the facility," Mr Anderson said
"We need to make sure we don't let this opportunity pass."
Mr Flynn said the taskforce is currently working towards getting an airtight business case together, which will require grant funding and community assistance.
It's understood a business case is expected to cost about $50,000.
To get more of the community onboard, the church is planning to host public screenings of the documentary 'Half a Million Steps'.
The film features the story of Dubbo residents and the lengths they were forced to go to in order to receive treatment for addiction.
"It's stories like that which I think expands the issue for people," Mr Flynn said.
"Particularly for those who haven't had close contact with drug or alcohol issues and don't realise if you are in that situation, it's very hard to get out."
As part of council's resolution they agreed to help investigate potential grant funding options, but have ruled out putting their own money towards the project.
Residents have also been urged to write to Tamworth's Labor spokesperson Anthony D'Adam, and member of the Legislative Council Stephen Lawrence on the issue.
