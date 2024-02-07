A MAGISTRATE has called out the lack of residential drug and alcohol programs in Tamworth for the repeat offending in crime across the city.
Tamworth Local Court magistrate Julie Soars has expressed her frustration at the lack of support services available to help people get back on track in Tamworth, particularly young offenders.
Ms Soars told the court drug and alcohol rehabilitation for young people in Tamworth is "urgently needed".
"People wonder why there is so much youth crime and recidivism," she said.
Ms Soars said she often sees young people in country areas fighting for beds at residential drug and alcohol facilities in metropolitan cities.
"It's a shame we have to see our young people off country for drug and alcohol rehabilitation," the Tamworth magistrate said.
"They don't do well separated from their family."
Ms Soars has previously aired the same frustration about the lack of services for adults in Tamworth, stating the city was "hampered" by not having a full-time residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.
The facility provides non-residential community based rehabilitation for people over 18 in the Tamworth region.
The Leader understands the Magistrate Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program is expected to begin in Tamworth in the next month, after staff shortages delayed the start date.
MERIT will offer a voluntary, pre-plea program for adults in the local court system who are experiencing issues related to drugs or alcohol.
The program offers access to a range of treatments and services for 12 weeks while the court matter is adjourned.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson told the Leader he is pushing to have an old mental health unit turned into a drug and alcohol detoxification unit.
Mr Anderson said once the new Banksia Mental Health Unit is built, it's the "perfect opportunity to seize the moment" and use the old building to house a new service.
"Drug and alcohol problems and mental health concerns are a rising challenge to our community," he said.
"We've got the right location, we've got the facility.
"We need to make sure we don't let this opportunity pass."
Mr Anderson said since the new facility was announced he has been "pushing very hard" to turn attention to the building that will be left behind.
He said he has written to health ministers and authorities, community groups, and experts about the future of the unit.
"I want everybody in the health sector to know that we need to keep this facility for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for Tamworth."
