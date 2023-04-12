TAMWORTH Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) is only able to scrape the tip of the iceberg when assisting those struggling with alcohol and other drugs in the city, acting CEO Damion Brown said.
TAMS performs home detox, as well as works to lessen negative effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, and boost social and emotional wellbeing, in Quirindi, Werris Creek, Walhallow, Gunnedah, Barraba, Nundle and Walcha, and in Tamworth Correctional Facility.
Local health districts also refer to the organisation, and Mr Brown said resources are extremely thin.
"We've got a huge geographic providing a service around alcohol, tobacco and other drugs," he said.
"So we're extremely stressed."
It's why the TAMS board firmly supports the Uniting Church's Fair Treatment campaign, which is visiting the country music capital to push for a slice of funding.
Head of advocacy for the campaign Alice Salomon said part of its work was to get the former government to respond to their own ICE Inquiry. Funding worth $385 million was announced to treat alcohol and other drugs.
But what hasn't been announced is where that funding will go in the non-government sector.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb joined TAMS staff, representatives from Hunter New England Health (HNEH), interested and passionate community members, and Fair Treatment campaigners in a special briefing at TAMS on April 11.
The HNEH representatives were supportive of the campaign, humbled by stories heard, gave advice on securing funding, and agreed the need is significant, social justice lead Alex Hogan said.
It was clear in the room that this was a great opportunity for the ICE Inquiry funding, she said.
"I think there is also a huge amount of merit in us working as a community to campaign for specifically what we think Tamworth needs," she said.
A peer mentoring program, a residential rehab with local detox, and a culturally appropriate trauma informed wellness centre are the requests the campaign has pledged.
"The idea that this community could offer somewhere safe, and a wraparound support service somewhere safe, where they can heal, and they can get well, there's an incredible vision for that in Tamworth," Ms Hogan said.
"I think that provides us with such motivation to keep going with this campaign because this is a vision that people in this community have and have had for a long time.
"And so we're hoping that the pledge will be a way to bring other people in this community up to speed with that, and allow them to put their name to paper and show their support."
The grassroots campaign will continue, along with embarking on a grants process, and connecting with the Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and members of the community.
On April 12, community members and campaigners had a dinner to discuss next steps for the campaign.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
