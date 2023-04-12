The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth: Uniting Church's Fair Treatment campaign pledges push for residential rehab with local detox

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 12 2023 - 3:45pm
TAMWORTH Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) is only able to scrape the tip of the iceberg when assisting those struggling with alcohol and other drugs in the city, acting CEO Damion Brown said.

Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

