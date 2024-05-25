MP pushes for Banksia unit to be re-purposed into drug rehab

Tamworth, and our surrounds needs strengthened drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, and a drug and alcohol detoxification facility.
We do not have dedicated residential facilities to deliver those services for people suffering from addiction to drugs and alcohol.
They must travel long distances in their search for help. I have had meetings with community and health professionals, who have identified that two separate facilities are needed: one for detoxification and another for rehabilitation.
I believe we have the solution to providing, in clinical terms, an alcohol and other drug withdrawal management unit in a residential setting, more commonly known as a detoxification unit, in Tamworth. A rehabilitation unit is a separate matter.
I think we have the solution. The current Tamworth Mental Health Unit - Banksia - is an inpatient mental health short-term acute unit with 25 beds. Both voluntary and involuntary patients are accepted under the Mental Health Act. It is safe and secure.
The unit is located on the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital site precinct and will become vacant late 2025 or early 2026 due to a new $58 million mental health unit being constructed in the same vicinity.
It makes good sense that, when the old mental health unit becomes available, it should be repurposed to a much-needed medically supervised alcohol and other drug withdrawal management unit in a residential setting.
That is the solution: a local, purpose-built residential medical facility in a health precinct that would be able to provide a safe and comfortable location in a supported environment for those managing withdrawal symptoms.
It would allow those in Tamworth and the northwest to remain close to loved ones, with reduced disruption and reduced anxiety, which would promote a better health outcome. It is a readymade detoxification unit.
We have made numerous representations to both the previous Coalition and the current Labor governments. We need to be ready when the building becomes vacant.
There are many positives with the plan and we need to start preparing now. The Government must adopt the recommendations of my community. That opportunity should not be missed.
Let's start working together on a pathway forward to repurposing the existing building so that we are ready to meet the needs of those who desperately seek help in my electorate.
