Man jailed after taking photo up teen's skirt in Kmart aisle

A man will spend time behind bars after he followed a teenager through a Tamworth store and took a photo up her skirt.
The 31-year-old year old man was hit with a 15 month prison term when he faced sentencing in Tamworth Local Court.
The offender, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, previously admitted to following a 19-year-old girl around Kmart, before reaching his phone under her skirt and taking a photo.
Court documents reveal the man followed the teenager around the store for more than an hour on December 3, 2023.
When the girl stopped to look at something on a shelf, the offender put his phone under her skirt and took a photo.
A woman who was with the teenager at the time said "oh my god, he just took a photo up your skirt", before the offender fled from the store.
He was captured on CCTV ducking and weaving through aisles and fleeing from the CBD shopping centre in a car.
Two days later, police attended a Moore Creek home and arrested the 31-year-old.
Officers seized two mobile phones and found one video and two images which were taken in the Kmart store.
Police also located a number of other videos, one of which showed another teenage girl walking around the Woolworths Eastpoint store on November 12, 2023.
The video focused mainly on the teenager's mid-section, and the offender documented her using the self-serve checkout and then walking towards her car.
"She is completely oblivious," the agreed facts state.
During the search, police also located a slingshot and two tins of air rifle ammunition at the Moore Creek home.
The offender has been behind bars since he was arrested on December 5, 2023.
In court, he appeared before magistrate Mark Whelan and was sentenced for six charges, including two counts of filming a person's private parts without consent.
Mr Whelan sentenced the offender to 15 months behind bars with a non-parole period of 10 months.
The sentence was backdated to start on December 6, 2023.
The offender will be eligible for release in October this year.
