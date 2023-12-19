Man admits to filming private parts of two females in Tamworth

A MAN has admitted to filming the private parts of two females in Tamworth without their consent.
The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear when his matter was mentioned in Tamworth Local Court.
The man's Legal Aid defence solicitor told the court the 31-year-old would be pleading guilty to two charges of filming a person's private parts without their consent.
The man admitted to filming the private part's of two women in Tamworth between 12.47pm and 1.06pm on December 3, 2023, in Tamworth.
He was arrested and charged with the offences on December 5.
The 31-year-old has been behind bars since his arrest.
The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would not be taking on the case, and the matter would stay with police in the local court.
"No election by the DPP," magistrate Julie Soars said.
During the court proceedings, the 31-year-old's solicitor said the man would also be pleading guilty to possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit; and possessing ammunition without holding a permit, licence, or authority.
He also pleaded guilty to contravening a child protection prohibition order; and failing to comply with reporting obligation under the Child Protection Offenders Registration Act.
The man's solicitor said he would be pleading not guilty to one charge of contravening a prohibition order.
The solicitor said negotiations with police were on foot about the allegation, and he was confident there would be some "success".
The 31-year-old made no application for bail, which was formally refused.
He will remain behind bars until the matter return to court in February 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.