Man followed teen through Kmart before taking photo up her skirt

A MAN will face sentencing after he followed a teenager around a Tamworth store, reached his phone under her skirt, and took a photo of her private parts before fleeing from the shop.
The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will remain behind bars until his sentence date in Tamworth Local Court where he faces six charges.
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal the offender followed a 19-year-old girl around Kmart, located in Tamworth Square, on December 3, 2023.
The 31-year-old followed the teenager, who was with two other women, around the store for more than an hour, while keeping his mobile phone in his hand.
When the victim stopped to look at something on a shelf, the offender put his mobile phone under the teenager's skirt, and took a photo.
"Oh my god, he just took a photo up you skirt," one of the other women said to the victim.
The offender started to run away and was seen ducking and weaving through the aisles as the three women gave chase.
The man was caught on CCTV fleeing from the shopping centre and driving onto White Street.
Two days later, police attended a Moore Creek home and arrested the 31-year-old.
Officers seized two mobile phones, and found one video and two images from the incident at the Kmart store.
A number of other videos caught the attention of police, one of which showed a 17-year-old girl walking around Woolworths Eastpoint store on November 12, 2023.
Court documents state the video focused on the teenager's mid-section, "namely towards her vagina area", and showed the girl using a self-serve checkout and walking towards her car.
"She is completely oblivious," the agreed facts state.
While searching the man's home, police also located a slingshot and two tins of air rifle ammunition.
The 31-year-old has been behind bars since he was arrested on December 5, 2023.
When the matter returns to court in May, the offender will be sentenced for two counts of film person's private parts without consent; possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit; possess ammunition without holding a licence or permit; fail to comply with reporting obligations; and one charge of contravene a prohibition order.
One separate charge of contravene a prohibition order was dropped by the prosecution in court.
