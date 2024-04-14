The Northern Daily Leader
Man followed teen through Kmart before taking photo up her skirt

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 15 2024 - 5:45am
The man followed the victim around Kmart before taking a photo up her skirt. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A MAN will face sentencing after he followed a teenager around a Tamworth store, reached his phone under her skirt, and took a photo of her private parts before fleeing from the shop.

Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

