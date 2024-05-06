Legacy of beloved Tamworth leader Aunty Yvonne Kent lives on through portrait

Ben Kent said he could feel the love the community had for his mother, as her portrait was placed on display at the Tamworth Regional Art Gallery.
Aunty Yvonne Kent's portrait was created by Regional Unlimited to commemorate the proud Kamilaroi Elder's legacy and her contribution to the Tamworth community, which spanned across land rights, education, health, and reconciliation.
Mr Kent said even now his mother, who died in 2020, is still bringing people together.
"She put so much effort into the community and all the businesses she has worked with. It is very good to have the community come together," he said.
"Growing up in the community, you could see the support she always had and the support she gave to others."
Throughout the creation process, the entire community was invited to add their own personal touch to the painting, whether it be a brush stroke, dot, or embellishment.
What made it even more special for Mr Kent was how Aunty Yvonne and her great-granddaughter got to connect through the canvas.
"She never got to meet her great-granddaughter, so it was an honour to have her there with me and to have both of our hand prints included in the painting," he said.
Aunty Yvonne's portrait is the first in Regional Unlimited's Tamworth Pioneers Portrait Project, which aims to honour patrons and pioneers in the Tamworth community.
She dedicated her life to serving the community and was a founding member of Regional Unlimited, which was formed in Tamworth in January 2017.
Chair of Regional Unlimited, Deb Maes said they are deeply honoured to see the portrait included in the gallery.
"This portrait is not just a depiction; it's a testament to the strength of community collaboration and the enduring legacy of Aunty Yvonne's leadership," she said.
The project also included a leadership development program designed to help foster the next generation of leaders.
"It involved young people in our community, to teach them and talk to them about future leadership opportunities," Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said.
"And to build momentum in the community for young people to take up leadership roles, now and into the future."
Cr Webb said the painting added a sense of local identity to the gallery.
"It is a lovely piece of artwork that the community has put together," he said.
"Aunty Yvonne was one of those beautiful leaders in our community who worked to bring everyone together."
The portrait will be on display to the public until Sunday, June 23.
