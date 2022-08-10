KAMILAROI Elder Aunty Yvonne Kent was a leader in her community.
Now, a new generation of leaders will be mentored through a program honouring her legacy.
That's the aim of Tamworth not-for-profit Regional Unlimited's commemorative project, which is now full steam ahead after gaining $25,000 from Tamworth Regional Council.
Chair of the organisation, Deb Maes, said she was delighted the project could now begin, with the first step an "intensive campaign of inviting the whole community to participate".
Applications to join a free leadership development program will open in the first week of September, with a briefing on coordinating events planned for February.
The program will bring two internationally renowned teachers in leadership development to Tamworth.
Dr Gene Early from Leaders' Quest will deliver a leadership seminar in March, on cutting edge technology and mindset for how to network a community.
Then, the University of Tasmania's Wendy Quinn will present in April and May on communication tools and how to harness collective wisdom.
The program would be valued at $5000 per person, but will be delivered free of charge through sponsorship, Ms Maes said.
Aunty Yvonne was the founder of Regional Unlimited, and Ms Maes said she "truly touched the hearts of people as they went about their work and their contribution in the community".
"The response from the community has been very positive, across all levels of community," she said.
"She's still alive in the hearts of so many. Her contributions were across the community, she contributed in many, many spaces."
The project will include painting and speaking events and culminate with the gifting of a portrait of Aunty Yvonne to Tamworth Regional Council, to install in a prominent place.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
