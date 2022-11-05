The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Regional Unlimited Aunty Yvonne Kent portrait project to include entire community

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Unlimited chair Deb Maes and Peter Dillion with the portrait of Aunty Yvonne Kent. Picture by Peter Hardin

A HALLWAY full of portraits of patrons and pioneers of the Tamworth community is the vision for one non-for-profit organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.