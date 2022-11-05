A HALLWAY full of portraits of patrons and pioneers of the Tamworth community is the vision for one non-for-profit organisation.
Regional Unlimited chair Deb Maes, said ever since the group had started the project to have a painting of Aunty Yvonne Kent displayed in the community, the feedback had been overwhelming.
"This is the first of many," she said.
"When we brought this to the community the feedback was there are many like Aunty Yvonne who have made a big impact on the community.
"It would be great to honour someone every year."
The community will be invited to help add a brush stroke or a dot to the painting of Aunty Yvonne in June next year, before it is gifted to council.
READ ALSO:
Ms Maes said it was important the whole community was involved in the project.
"It's so we feel as a community that we did this, we own this, and it's not an individual artist receiving the accoloades or attention," she said.
"[Aunty Yvonne] she was one for inclusion she was much more interested in how people come together and feel included rather than the quality of the output."
By June, most of the portrait will be complete but the community will be able to contribute to the background and finishing touches.
The unlimited group will also host a leadership development program, which is scheduled to start in February 2023, for those wanting to "lead" and "build" their communities.
"Sometimes there are people who want to be involved but lack confidence and access," she said.
"We're hoping to have a broad representation of the community in the program."
More information and how to apply for the leadership program or the painting project is available on the Regional Unlimited website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.