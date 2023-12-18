Community artwork honouring beloved elder will shine among Australia's best

When Tamworth's schoolkids are asked to write about local heroes, Aunty Yvonne Kent will be top of mind.
The proud Kamilaroi Elder made an immeasurable impact on the Tamworth community through tireless hours of advocacy and volunteering.
That impact was celebrated on Monday, December 18, with the official handing over of a community-made portrait from volunteer organisation Regional Unlimited to the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
"She gave a huge part of her life to the kids, and I adored her for it," Kamilaroi Elder Uncle Neville Sampson said.
"If she could see this portrait, I reckon she'd cry. She'd be so pleased and happy. She's probably up there looking at the portrait now."
Media was invited to get a sneak peek of the portrait at the handover, and it will be officially displayed on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
The display will coincide with the Archibald Prize exhibition making its way to the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
Community organisers said it's a huge honour to be displayed alongside the Archibald Prize exhibit, and it speaks to the efforts of the region's artists that their work will stand beside the most prestigious portraiture prize in Australia.
"We weren't trying to make an Archibald, but I think we have. It's an amazing portrait," Regional Unlimited chair Deb Maes told the Leader.
The organisation said they'd even consider submitting the portrait for an Archibald Prize in its own right next year.
"I don't know technically if it fits the Archibald's criteria, but I could think of nothing better," lead artist Katie Taylor said.
Much like Aunty Yvonne's life, her portrait brought together hundreds of people from across the region.
Hundreds of artists; young and old, amateur and experienced, contributed to the portrait's little details.
Those looking closely can spot a hand print made by Aunty Yvonne's son, Ben Kent.
The list of Aunty Yvonne's achievements could fill an entire article, but just a few examples of her activism include her work on the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council, becoming a committee member of Tamworth Family Support Services, and years of volunteering at the Coledale Community Centre.
An avalanche of tributes followed Aunty Yvonne's death in 2020.
In 2021, Regional Unlimited decided to honour her legacy with a leadership program and commemorative portrait.
Tamworth Regional Council got on board with the project the following year, allowing it to expand from a simple painting to a community-driven masterpiece.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the entire community should be proud of both the portrait and Aunty Yvonne's legacy.
"There's never been a portrait done in such a fashion like this. Bringing so many people together, training young people to form leadership groups, it's all based on the way Aunty Yvonne led the community and it's never been done like this before," he said.
