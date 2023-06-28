The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth locals share the work to complete portrait honouring Aunty Yvonne

By Emma Downey
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:00pm
Indigenous weaver Taylor Williams, Baayangali Inspirations, with traditional woven coils which will be featured in the background of Aunty Yvonne's portrait. Picture Gareth Gardner
Community members have had their chance to add a personal touch to a portrait honouring Kamilaroi Elder Aunty Yvonne Kent in the Tamworth Community Centre.

