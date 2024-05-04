From broken airlines, to BBQ parties, it's been a big week

Hello there and welcome to Sunday morning.
It's been a bit of an up and down week for me. Well and truly feeling the first throws of the colder weather, meant I was off sick for a couple of days.
But the team has soldiered on to keep you all informed about the happenings across our region. And they have done a brilliant job, as usual.
For example, work has continued on the push for more funding to help our regional kids in a health crisis.
Moree mum Katherine McLane told her story to journalist Lydia Roberts, who is based in Armidale.
While the NDL's own Jonathan Hawes spoke to a couple coping with their son's autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the challenges that presents when living in a regional area.
At the start of the week, ACM editors got together to send an open letter to NSW Premier Chris Minns. We can only hope that our government is listening.
On domestic violence, and in light of an increasing number of domestic violence deaths this year already, we're also looking at what we can do to help with this national emergency.
The Albanese Government has put some money on the table to help victims, but until things change at a more granular level, will things change at all?
If you have any thoughts, or a story to tell, we're happy to listen.
Of course the other big story of the week was Bonza.
Journalist Tess Kelly spoke to a local passenger who was left stranded after flying to Melbourne from Tamworth for Anzac Day.
It would be a shame to lose the competition, but it sounds like there's a lot of work ahead for the company.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) says the three-day extravaganza will provide American-style low and slow barbecue, market stalls, smoker demonstrations, the thunderous National Thunder Motorcycle Rally, and more than 20 hours of live music.
And I've got to tell you we could hardly contain the excitement from Jono [Jonathan Hawes, our very own American in Oz who hails from Texas] when he heard the news.
Sorry Jono, you will have to wait until September!
So what about the rest of the weekend.
Don't forget the Nundle Dog Race is on today.
If you are looking for a great day out for yourself and man's best friend, you just can't go wrong with this one.
So there's absolutely no excuse for being stuck for something to do.
Anyway, that's enough from me.
Whatever you're doing today, enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
