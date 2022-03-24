The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Thunder rally ready to roll in million-dollar boost to region

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
March 24 2022 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THUNDER: Tamworth Chapter of the Harley Owners Group members Wayne Newton and Mick Johnson with council's events coordinator Michaela Stevens. Photo: Gareth Gardner

THE ROAR of thousands of motorbikes will be heard across the region over the October long weekend, and local tourism providers are already celebrating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid began her role as a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in 2021. Before that she was a reporter in the Hunter Valley. She reports on a range of issues including education, property, council and general news. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.