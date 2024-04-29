The Northern Daily Leader
Kids Health Crisis

Desperate wait: families grapple with paediatric care shortage

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 29 2024 - 5:00pm
Andrea Cullinan (middle) with her kids Lilly Cullinan, Xavier Rakus, Ruby Rokus and Emily Cullinan. Picture by Peter Hardin
Andrea Cullinan (middle) with her kids Lilly Cullinan, Xavier Rakus, Ruby Rokus and Emily Cullinan. Picture by Peter Hardin

When Andrea Cullinan lived in Maitland she would take her son Xavier to see a paediatrician every month to receive therapeutic care for his autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

