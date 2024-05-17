Elijah's full-throttle pursuit of pleasure. But remember this: 'Always be kind'

If you ever see Elijah Allan tearing across a field on his Yamaha WR450F, know that you are witnessing the white-knuckle manifestation of a boy and his toy.
And know that you are also witnessing someone who's as at home in that environment as a roo tearing across the Liverpool Plains.
"I love the outdoors," the 18-year-old said. "I love going dirt bike riding - just keeping active."
That's good, because the Tamworth teen is in the midst of one of the most active phases of his life.
Earlier this month, Allan made his senior AFL debut when his Swans beat the Bulldogs on a grey Saturday afternoon at No. 1 Oval. Leading into the game, he was happily ensconced in his NSW Royal Fire Service mitigation crew.
After leaving high school early to pursue a trade - a brief plumbing gig was followed by a stint as a plasterer - he has found his employment sweet spot.
"It's good fun - I love it," he said of the RFS, adding: "I'm always doing something different. I'm always helping out someone in the community who needs it."
The former Farrer student regards himself as "very outgoing, very upfront and very kind".
"Always be kind," he said. "You never know who they know."
And, if you're Allan, always be ready for an opportunity to go fishing.
Hanging out with family and friends - "just having a good time", as he put it - is also important to him.
These are some of the simple pleasures that help Allan deal with the biggest challenge of his life: handling the "day to day stuff - getting up and trying to keep myself motivated".
This year, that process has probably been made easier by the youngster's association with the Swans - the exciting new chapter in his life eagerly followed by his close-knit family.
They include his elder brother Latrell, a former Swan, and his parents Shane and Rebecca.
"Everything," he said, when asked what he owed his parents. "They brought me into this world and they've supported me and raised me."
And what a good job they did.
