Quirindi veteran stranded by Bonza after flying to Vic for Anzac march

When Quirindi veteran Graham Bullock flew down to Victoria to reunite with his old army mates and march for Anzac Day he didn't think he'd be put through "hell" to get back home.
Mr Bullock flew from Tamworth to Melbourne with low-cost airline Bonza on April 23, 2024, ahead of reuniting with friends from his army days, some of which he hadn't seen for four decades.
He marched on the Mornington Peninsula on Anzac Day with his fellow veterans.
The Quirindi veteran was meant to fly back to Tamworth with Bonza on Tuesday, April 30, before the airline announced all services had been temporarily suspended.
"It kind of spoilt what was a really good catch-up and reunion with some of my mates I hadn't seen in 45 years," Mr Bullock told the Leader.
"We were so happy and on cloud nine, and for this to happen just put a spoiler on everything."
Mr Bullock was notified by Bonza his flight back to Tamworth had been cancelled about two hours before it was due to take off on Tuesday.
After finding out the news, Mr Bullock and his wife headed straight to the airport to try and make alternative arrangements.
They forked out $600 on a last minute flight from Melbourne to Sydney.
After arriving in Sydney the couple search for the cheapest flight they could find to get back to Tamworth. The flight was with Qantas on May 2.
After paying another $400, Mr Bullock was notified Qantas were now offering free flights for stranded Bonza passengers.
Mr Bullock was originally told by Qantas staff the airline would be unable to cover the cost of their second leg, as they had already left Melbourne.
After hours on the phone, Qantas agreed to reimburse the Bullocks for their scheduled flight from Sydney back home to Tamworth.
"We've gone through hell," Mr Bullock said.
"It's just been one thing after the other.
"Everything we tried to do to help ourselves seemed to make things worse, so we've been pretty stressed."
The low-cost airline went into voluntary administration on April 30 after announcing all flights scheduled that day had been "temporarily suspended".
This included one flight from Melbourne to Tamworth which was expected to land at 2:40pm, and one flight back to Victoria which was scheduled to disembark at 3:20pm.
On Tuesday, Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said discussions were on foot to investigate the "ongoing viability of the business".
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said on Wednesday he was disappointed to hear the news from Bonza.
"It's been a great service ... very well utilised," Cr Webb said.
"It's a disappointment to see that not operating anymore."
Cr Webb said the loss of the service would likely to impact the region's visitor economy and attracting tourists from Victoria.
"For any action there's always a reaction ... I think there will be some negative impact," he said.
Federal transport minister Catherine King said it was "unlikely" the low-cost airline would take off again.
She told ABC News Breakfast on May 1 her department had been speaking to the administrators overnight.
"They're trying to get the airline back up and running. I think they've got to look at the books a fair bit. It's unlikely that will happen," she said.
The administrators said on April 30 they were "considering the continued trading of the company's operations" and the employment of staff at the airline.
"The company's fleet is currently grounded pending discussions with relevant parties and key stakeholders," the statement said.
A hotline has been made available for Bonza customers to contact on 03 8678 1600.
The government also created its own hotline for stranded passengers which can be called on 1800 069 244.
