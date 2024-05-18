Young talent ready to shine at Tamworth Tri Colours' gala day

It is one of the highlights of the season for the Tamworth District Junior Rugby Union Club's members and it's happening this Sunday.
At Tamworth's Plain St Playing Fields on May 19, the Tamworth Tri Colours will host their annual gala day.
Grassroots rugby at its best, over 500 budding young players from Scone up to Armidale and out to Moree and Narrabri are expected to lace up their boots and showcase their skills.
In 2024 the second carnival on the season calendar, Tri Colours president Matt Sedon said the kids are all looking forward to it. It's always a special day for them, their home carnival.
"It's a really big day for the kids because it means a lot of the wider family group can come down; grandparents and aunts and uncles," he said.
READ ALSO:
The teams themselves will be looking to build off a strong start to the season at Walcha last Sunday with the under 8s, 10s and 12s all enjoying some good results.
"We've got a lot of new players this year, which is really good," Sedon said.
"The under 10s we've got the most we've had. We've got 26 registered in that."
"And we've got good numbers coming through. We've got 15 or 16 in the under 8s."
It augers well for a good season and a "great day" on Sunday.
Games will get underway at around 9am.
There will also be a skills and drills session for the under 6s at approximately 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.