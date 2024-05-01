Council aims to kill two birds with one stone with 'meet and greet' events

Tamworth Regional Council is gearing up to launch a series of three 'meet and greet' events aimed at fostering community connection and helping new residents feel welcome in the area.
Following the success of last year's new residents events in the Tamworth Town Hall and Viaduct Park, council aims to bring more people together this year while also using the events to help plug the region's volunteer shortage.
The first event will focus on community and connection, and will be held on Monday, May 20, at the Tamworth Community Centre.
Food will be provided.
Council events officer Natasha Little says residents and newcomers alike are welcome to the free event, and can expect to meet a healthy range of community-based organisations and local volunteer groups.
"As there are so many facets and groups within our wonderful community, we want to ensure new residents are able to have meaningful interactions at each event without feeling rushed or overwhelmed," Ms Little said.
Tamworth Legacy - a charity dedicated to caring for widows and dependants of veterans - will be at the first Community Meet and Greet to raise awareness of their services and recruit new volunteers.
"I think these events are very important so new residents can understand what community groups are active in the community, and which are looking for volunteers," Tamworth Legacy president Greg Roese said.
"And I will say that community groups are the fabric of society. That's why it's so important for us to encourage new residents in particular to be involved."
The second event on Tuesday, August 6, will focus on networking.
President of volunteer group Multicultural Tamworth, Eddie Whitham, said building social networks was crucial to convincing newcomers to stay in Tamworth and help fill our city's critical worker shortages.
"If you have people who drift in and don't make a connection, they're likely to pack up and go elsewhere. I've had lots of families say to us, 'we stay here because we were welcomed,' and that's important," Mr Whitham said.
Mr Whitham was proud to say Tamworth was now home to 97 nationalities, up from 96 last year.
The last event of the year will be held on Sunday, October 27, and will focus on joining teams.
"It's about people engaging with each other, engaging with our community organisations, and making people feel welcome," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
Cr Webb said more than 40 per cent of people moving to Tamworth do so for work.
"That means there's plenty of good opportunities here, and I think we need to encourage more to come to fill some of those job vacancies," he said.
