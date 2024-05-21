The Northern Daily Leader
Teddy bears and treats spread joy among mums and bubs in Anzac Park

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 21 2024 - 1:00pm
Rory, Nikki, and Murray Swan had a great time at the Tamworth Country Women's Association's first-ever "Teddy Bear Picnic" in Anzac Park. Picture by Peter Hardin
Rory, Nikki, and Murray Swan had a great time at the Tamworth Country Women's Association's first-ever "Teddy Bear Picnic" in Anzac Park. Picture by Peter Hardin

East Tamworth was the place to be for mums, dads, and bubs on Sunday as a "Teddy Bear Picnic" filled Anzac Park with cakes, soft toys, and happy families.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

