Teddy bears and treats spread joy among mums and bubs in Anzac Park

East Tamworth was the place to be for mums, dads, and bubs on Sunday as a "Teddy Bear Picnic" filled Anzac Park with cakes, soft toys, and happy families.
The Tamworth Evening branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) decided to host the picnic as a way to give local parents a chance to relax and mingle over a variety of cakes and sweet treats.
"It was a great opportunity for our members and community to connect with each other. As mums and parents it can be a bit isolating sometimes," Tamworth Evening branch president Brydie Fraser said.
"We were pretty happy with the turnout. It was really nice to see our members and their families come along, plus some potential new members for our branch."
With dozens of families in attendance, Ms Fraser said the branch considers the event a success and will think about doing another one in the future.
The Teddy Bear Picnic comes two weeks after the CWA annual conference where the Tamworth and Kootingal branches submitted a motion to improve ADHD support services in regional areas, an issue which has become a key focal point for the NSW CWA's advocacy work.
