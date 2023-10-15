The Northern Daily Leader
Council welcomes Tamworth's new residents with Viaduct Park party

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Hundreds of people and more than 45 community organisations grooved to the beat, soaked in the sunshine, and made new friends at an event welcoming new residents in Tamworth's Viaduct Park.

