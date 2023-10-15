Hundreds of people and more than 45 community organisations grooved to the beat, soaked in the sunshine, and made new friends at an event welcoming new residents in Tamworth's Viaduct Park.
Attendees were encouraged to bring a picnic rug, enjoy the warm, 29-degrees weather, and have a good time as local groups, businesses, and sporting clubs set up stalls to introduce themselves to the region's newest inhabitants.
The event to welcome the region's newcomers was designed to build on the success of the last one held in May, which had almost as many stallholders crammed into the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall.
By hosting the second event of the year outdoors, Tamworth Regional Council said it aimed to show off some of the region's recreational areas.
A major goal of the new residents events is to entice migrants on temporary work contracts to stay in Tamworth longer, filling a shortage of skilled workers in our region.
READ ALSO:
The timing of the event couldn't be more appropriate, with a citizenship ceremony earlier in the week and the region's biggest multicultural festival, Fiesta la Peel, entering full swing this week.
In the year to June 2022, 852 people had moved to the Tamworth region, taking the area's total population to 64,522.
The regional city is forecast to grow to 65,567 in 2023, with a forward projection of 80,769 by 2041, which falls slightly short of the Tamworth Regional Council's goal of hitting 100,000 by the same year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.