Hundreds of people and more than 40 businesses have come together at an event for new residents in Tamworth.
Tamworth Regional Council organised the free event.
"Council recognises the importance of ensuring that new residents feel both welcomed and informed tomorrow night," TRC mayor Russell Webb said prior to the event on Wednesday night.
READ ALSO:
"Whether they've been in Tamworth for two years or two days, it is extremely important to us that this event helps those who are new to the Tamworth region network with a range of different people."
Jacqueline O'Neill, Director of Growth and Prosperity at Tamworth Regional Council, said she was extremely impressed with the large turn out to the event.
"With well over 100 new residents in attendance, it's evident that our region is becoming an attractive place for a diverse range of businesses, workers, families and migrants to live" she said.
"We hope the event gave those who are new to the region a chance to explore how they can be informed, involved and included within our community. I'd like to personally thank the individuals who represented their respective business or group last night who came along to help and support our new residents.
A number of local groups also set up stands at the Town Hall venue, including the Tamworth Dramatic Society, Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) and State Emergency Service (SES).
Tamworth Conservatorium of Music students entertained the crowd and a number of lucky door prizes were also won.
The last new residents event was held in 2021.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.