In the trenches of World War One, a soldier made a promise to his dying friend.
"I'll look after the missus and kids," the serviceman said.
From this promise grew Legacy, a non-profit with 3,400 volunteers (or "Legatees") supporting 40,000 individuals and families across Australia.
Now, as Legacy prepares to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, Tamworth Legatee Greg Roese said supporting veterans' families is more important than ever.
Unfortunately these days there are a lot of veterans and veterans' families who are unaware of what Legacy does.- Greg Roese
"Unfortunately these days there are a lot of veterans and veterans' families who are unaware of what Legacy does, and if we could get in touch with them early, before their situation spirals, it's certainly better for them and for us," Mr Roese said.
The group specialises in ensuring the families of deceased or disabled veterans receive all government benefits or pensions they are entitled to, and sometimes provide one-off emergency payments for families under duress.
They also provide social connection services for widows and educational scholarships for children.
"Legacy has a long and proud tradition of supporting the families of veterans," Mr Roese said.
This year will see many celebrations of this tradition, as Legacy's centenary is taking place just months apart from the Tamworth branch's 75th anniversary.
As a result, local Legatees have a slate of events keeping them busy, including luncheons, a lantern parade, and an international torch relay.
"It's a huge year for Legacy," Mr Roese said.
The soonest events are the opening of an exhibition in the Tamworth Regional Gallery on April 13 and the official unveiling of the local club's 75th anniversary plaque on April 22.
The major centenary event will be the Legacy Torch Relay, which starts in Pozières, Northern France, where 5,000 ANZACs were killed or wounded and where Legacy's founding promise was made.
The relay begins on April 23, passing through London, England before reaching Albany in West Australia on May 2, continuing across Australia and visiting Tamworth on July 4.
Just before the relay, Legacy will host a lantern parade in which school students will build and display lanterns alongside the installation of 1000 crosses at the Waler Memorial Pond on July 3.
At the end of the Tamworth leg of the relay on July 4, Legacy will host a lunch ceremony where local singer Wendy Wood will debut a new song called "The Promise" in honour of the original vow that led to Legacy's founding.
Throughout the duration of the campaign, Legacy branches across Australia have set a collective goal to raise over $10 million.
To support Legacy in reaching their goal, members of the community can make donations at any time; donations over two dollars are tax deductible.
Legacy has a few fundraising arms, including an online shop, a Facebook page, and a local branch on Peel Street which accepts donations.
You can also purchase a cross as part of the planned Pool of Reflection ceremony and lantern parade.
Money raised in the local area - including Barraba, Boggabri, Gunnedah, Manilla, Narrabri, Quirindi and Tamworth - stays local, assisting veterans' families solely within the area.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
