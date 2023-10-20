Egyptian food, Iranian culture and music from Spain, Chile, Argentina, Germany and Scotland were on show in Tamworth as part of the 10th annual Fiesta La Peel.
The week-long multicultural festival kicked off on Saturday, October 14, with Bollywood in Fitzroy Plaza, and will end with a party in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, October 21.
The night is expected to erupt in a bang of fireworks at Number 1 Oval.
Enas Elbitar and her daughter Remas Ibrahim were at Bicentennial Park on Friday, October 20, dishing up lashings of traditional Egyptian food that included pasta, beef and homemade pita bread.
"Tomorrow, we'll have another meal as a surprise," Ms Elbitar said.
Nearby, Haideh Soleiman twirled in a traditional dress from the north of Iran, and later said she and her husband will be serving Iranian saffron chicken and saffron ice-cream at the party in the park.
"I came to Australia eight years ago and went straight to Tamworth," Ms Soleiman said.
Ms Soleiman said she arrived on a temporary skilled migrant visa, which meant she had to live for two years in a regional area before she could get her permanent visa.
"But after two years, I made plenty of friends, and I love Tamworth and decided to stay here," Ms Soleiman said.
"[I moved here] for more freedom. We had a good life, financially, but we didn't have freedom. That's why our people are fighting... for their freedom in Iran."
On Fitzroy Street, the talented Newcastle-local Damien Wright strummed a few chords on his Spanish guitar, echoing influences from the revered Flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia.
The ancient rhythms of Spain were followed by the sounds of Argentina, with Emiliano Beltzer on bass guitar, and from Chile, Oscar Eager, on the piano, as lunchtime strollers soaked up the relaxing atmosphere.
Then Marianne Piper, who organised the 'pavement performances' as part of Inland Ensemble, blew out the sounds of Germany and Scotland on her clarinet.
The 'pavement performances 'are expected to continue on Saturday about midday, with more musicians.
Tonight, there will be a Latin Dance Party at the Post Office Hotel with World Latin Dance Champion Johan Quezada swinging his hips to the Friday night romance of south American beats.
Fiesta La Peel in Bicentennial Park runs from 3pm to 8pm, and is a family-friendly free entry event, complete with food stalls, children's activities, performances and demonstrations to showcase the 96 nationalities that make-up Tamworth.
Multicultural Tamworth's Juanita Doody said the event "is a wonderful and diverse way where people can enjoy each other's company and learn a little about other cultures".
Tamworth Regional Council Festival and Events Officer Crystal Vero said the council and Multicultural Tamworth have been working for the past four months to get the festival up and running.
"This event is one of the most iconic in the region's calendar each year," Ms Vero said.
