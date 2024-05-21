The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Meet the New England doctor who studied dive pressure on humans to treat illnesses

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated May 22 2024 - 10:29am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Ian Unsworth at the renaming of the Prince of Wales Hospital's hyperbaric medicine unit and (inset) showing Health Minister Ron Mulock the high-pressure chamber in 1985.
Dr Ian Unsworth at the renaming of the Prince of Wales Hospital's hyperbaric medicine unit and (inset) showing Health Minister Ron Mulock the high-pressure chamber in 1985.

A New England doctor has been honoured for his work bringing a little-known field of medicine to Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.