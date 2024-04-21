Police arrest a Gunnedah man after he bit a constable

A Gunnedah man has been arrested and refused bail after allegedly biting a police officer on the shoulder.
The violent altercation took place near a home on Wandobah Road on the south side of Gunnedah at around 9pm on Thursday, April 18.
Officers from the Oxley Police District and Western Region Enforcement Squad came to the home to search for a 25-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant for property and firearm offences.
Police were speaking with a female occupant when they spotted the man running out of the home and into the backyard.
"Officers commenced a foot pursuit, and a short time later following a violent struggle, the man was arrested after he bit a constable on the shoulder," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said officers arrested the man and took him to Gunnedah Police Station where he was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer - cause actual bodily harm, possession of an unauthorised firearm, breach of bail, and two other related offences.
Officers also executed the 25-year-old's outstanding warrant for property-related offences and seized a Honda motorbike.
The arrest was conducted as part of a resource-intense crackdown on property crime known as Operation Regional Mongoose.
The crackdown comes as local politicians continue calling on an ongoing state government inquiry on rural and regional crime to hold public hearings in Tamworth and Gunnedah.
The 25-year-old man was refused bail and appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Friday, April 19.
