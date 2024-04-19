Oxley Police District continues to be 'relentless' in addressing youth crime

TWENTY people have been arrested across Tamworth and Gunnedah just this week as police continue to work around the clock to stamp out property crime.
Four teenagers have now been charged after they were arrested in Gunnedah following an alleged knifepoint carjacking in the early hours of April 18, 2024.
The teenage boys, who are aged 15, 16, 17, and 18, have been charged with a string of offences after police set up a perimeter and homed in on the group.
Oxley Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Tom Aylett said community assistance played a huge part in putting the teenagers before the court.
"A number of Gunnedah residents contacted police and provided information about where these four assailants had got too," he said.
"That information was vital to the police and provided some real-time information that we were able to use to locate those persons who were hiding in some backyards."
Police officers were dispatched from the Oxley Police District, traffic and highway patrol, the regional enforcement squad, and the dog unit.
"The resources we are deploying to address this crime category are relentless," Detective Inspector Allyett said.
"We know there are community concerns and that is why we wanted to make sure today there is some communication and an update to the community."
As crime rates continue to rise in Gunnedah, both residents and the council have continuously called for a 24-hour manned police station.
Detective Inspector Allyett said he thinks any extra resources would help, but that is a decision for the state government.
"In the Oxley Police District, we respond to crime and will do the best we can to serve Tamworth, Gunnedah, and any other parts of the region," he said.
"And we will provide a response to people when they call and ask for assistance."
