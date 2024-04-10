Man to stand trial after allegedly stealing Ford and threatening use of weapon

A SOUTH Tamworth man accused of stealing a car and trying to intimidate another man by threatening him with an offensive weapon will stand trial in Tamworth.
Robert Gregory Waters appeared via video link from custody when he formally denied two allegations levelled against him.
"Not guilty", the 47-year-old said when he was asked how he would be pleading.
Waters is accused of stealing a white Ford Falcon in May 2023, and threatening to use an offensive weapon to commit an act of intimidation on June 7, 2023 in South Tamworth.
Magistrate Julie Soars committed Waters to stand trial in the Tamworth District Court to defend the two charges.
"Arraignment for trial or mention date will be April 29 in the district court," she said.
A number of serious charges had previously been dropped against Waters including; threaten injury to a person with intent to prevent an investigation; take and drive conveyance without consent of the owner; and two counts of use intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person.
The 46-year-old made no application for bail, and will remain behind bars until he appears by video link in the district court later this month.
