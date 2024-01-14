Man headed to trial for car theft and threaten to injure allegations

A MAN accused of stealing a car and threatening to injure another man is set to stand trial in Tamworth.
The 26-year-old is accused of stealing a white Ford Falcon in South Tamworth, and threatening to injure another man, while in company of another, last year.
He was arrested and charged with the allegations on July 8, 2023.
In court, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Andrew Passlow said the case would next be mentioned in the district court to set down a trial date.
The court heard Morales will appear before the Tamworth District Court in February where he will be arraigned on the allegations.
"I'm continuing your bail to that date," magistrate Clare Farnan said.
He now stands accused of the car theft and threaten to injure charge.
A co-accused, Robert Gregory Waters, appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court on the same day.
Waters is also accused of threatening to injure another man while in the company of Morales, and stealing the Ford Falcon.
The court heard Waters' case was not ready to proceed, no pleas were entered, and the matter was adjourned until later this month.
Waters will remain behind bars until the next court date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.