The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Stylish MGs put through their paces at Gunnedah airport

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 31 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Squires wanders among some of the 200 vintage MGs presented at the Concours d'Elegance in Tamworth on Saturday, March 30. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Owen Squires wanders among some of the 200 vintage MGs presented at the Concours d'Elegance in Tamworth on Saturday, March 30. Picture by Gareth Gardner

What's one thing that can make a high-octane racing event more intense?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.