What do the Easter bunny and MG cars have to do with Tamworth?

The Easter bunny won't arrive in Tamworth by vintage MG this year, but plenty of people will.
Potentially more than 260 enthusiasts will head to the country music capital for the Easter long weekend to celebrate the 2024 Centenary MG National Meeting, hosted by the MG Car Club of Sydney and shared between Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Hillvue MG enthusiast Wayne Leahy hopes to be among those revelling in the beauty of the vintage British sports cars.
Mr Leahy has owned his 1971 MGB roadster for 20 years, attracted to the brand's road handling abilities.
While Mr Leahy owns a number of vintage cars, it is the MG he drifts towards when he wants to go for a drive.
"The MG is brilliant to handle on the road, due to it being low to the ground and having an overdrive gearbox," he said.
"It is quick and so easy to drive."
Up to 200 vintage MGs are expected to participate in the MG centenary weekend, with the general public invited to view the cars during the Concours d'Elegance, to be held on Saturday, March 30, at Cross Park, Gipps Street, Tamworth.
MG Car Club of Sydney vice president Hilary Wren said Concours d'Elegance would start at 9am with the judging of cars in various categories.
On Easter Sunday, March 31, a motorkhana will be held at Gunnedah airport, while on Easter Monday a speed event will be held at Tamworth's Oakburn Park Raceway. Both these events will be free to the general public.
For those looking for a little more classically sweet fun this Easter, why not try an Easter egg hunt with a difference? Head to Tamworth Square on Saturday, March 30, between 10.30am and 1.30pm, to join the Hot Cross Bun-anza which begins near Kmart. Collect your activity map and loot bag, solve the clues as you follow the map, collecting chocolate eggs and treats along the way. Once you've found them all, solve the final clue to claim your grand prize: a freshly baked hot cross bun from Baker's Delight.
Hop along to Joe Maguire's on Easter Sunday for free kid's activities from 12pm. You can also expect an egg and spoon race, and Easter egg hunt, and of course, a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Join the White Rabbit, Alice and the Mad Hatter in the Great Easter Goodies Giveaway, at Tamworth Shopping World on Thursday, March 28, from 4.30pm, and on Saturday, March 30, from 10am to 2pm. The trio will be handing out Easter eggs and other treats, so keep your eyes peeled - you can even have your photo taken with them.
Forum 6 Tamworth will be open all Easter weekend (check the website for details) with a range of movie options just for younger patrons. Look out for the classic Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2, returning just for the weekend, along with new releases Kung Fu Panda 4 and Ghost Busters Frozen Empire and an advance screening of The Tiger's Apprentice.
Don't forget the choc tops.
Papa Luigi's will host a family fun day on Easter Sunday, March 31, at 2-24 Spains Lane, Kingswood. Running from 11am to 4.30pm, the day will feature games, including an Easter egg hunt and Easter raffle, sack races, egg & spoon races and tug of war.
For some environmental fun, don't miss the Lake Keepit Carp Muster: Carp We Don't Keepit, which will be held across Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31. The event is a family-friendly fishing comp that helps raise funds for the club and provides an opportunity to learn about the importance of looking after our waterways.
There will be plenty of prizes on offer for the most fish caught by weight in a number of categories, the longest carp, heaviest carp, smallest carp (by weight), 'Mystery Weight' along with lucky angler prizes, capped off by the carp toss on Sunday. At the time of publication, registrations had closed, but there will be plenty of action to watch.
Head to Willow Tree for Easter Saturday at Windy Station Woolshed, in Windy Road. From 9am @georgeandbean will be serving up coffee, cold drinks and lovely treats from their Kombi van, while there is a rumour the Easter bunny may make a special appearance. Entry to the shed is $10 per adult (children under 12 are free) and locals can also visit free of charge.
If you are looking to bag a bargain, Ruby's Cafe will host a Vintage Market on Saturday, March 30, from 8am to 12pm. The market will be held on the cafe's garden, at 494 Peel Street. This thrifter's paradise will be overflowing with pre-loved and vintage apparel, curated treasures, and rare finds.
Don't forget to BYO a carry bag and cash (as not all stalls will have EFTPOS).
For a selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, sourced locally and from organic suppliers whenever possible, various house-made smallgoods, meats and cheeses, take a leisurely browse through the Le Pruneau Organic Markets, at Le Pruneau, 83 Bridge Street. The market runs from 8am to 12pm on Saturdays.
The regular Tamworth Community Markets in Bicentennial Park will have a bit of an Easter flair about them on Saturday, also open from 8am to 12pm. Look for the girls from Sweet Petites, next to the duck pond, for an array of Easter goodies to choose from, including Easter cupcakes, loaf cakes, cookies, brownies, blondies, hot cross buns, cheesecakes and more.
Country music up-and-comer Kora Naughton will be performing in Tamworth during Easter. On March 30, catch Kora at Joe Maguire's Hotel, at 1pm; the Court House Hotel, at 4pm and on Sunday, March 31, at the Longyard from 12pm.
Head to the Currabubula Pub during Easter weekend for a combination of great music and Easter fun for the children. On Good Friday, March 29 Carly Robinson will be playing from 1pm to 3pm, then on Easter Saturday, March 30, don't miss Pay vs Cat from 7.30pm. The Easter bunny will make an appearance at 2pm on Easter Sunday, while on Easter Monday an Easter egg hunt will run from 12pm.
If you are looking to work off one too many Easter eggs or hot cross buns, why not take a trip to one of the local dams and lakes to expend a bit of energy or enjoy the serenity.
Chaffey Dam Recreation Reserve and Split Rock Dam offer a range of camping, kayaking, fishing, water skiing and swimming opportunities. Chaffey offers free entry, while Split rock operates an honesty box at the gate.
Finally, for a traditional start to the Easter weekend, The Chapel Tamworth will host its eighth annual Good Friday service at the Oxley Lookout, from 9am.
The church has issued an open invitation to the Tamworth community to join in the remembrance and celebration of the sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.
Reminder, parking is limited at the lookout so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to park your car and take a complimentary bus ride from the top of White Street starting from 7.15am.
There will be free barista coffee and pancakes after the service.
