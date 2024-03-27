What do the Easter bunny and MG cars have to do with Tamworth?

For those looking for a little more classically sweet fun this Easter, why not try an Easter egg hunt with a difference? Head to Tamworth Square on Saturday, March 30, between 10.30am and 1.30pm, to join the Hot Cross Bun-anza which begins near Kmart. Collect your activity map and loot bag, solve the clues as you follow the map, collecting chocolate eggs and treats along the way. Once you've found them all, solve the final clue to claim your grand prize: a freshly baked hot cross bun from Baker's Delight.