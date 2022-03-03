news, latest-news,

Gunnedah's annual Weeks of Speed Festival is ready to rev up this weekend. Now into it's 25th year the speed extravaganza will span across four weekends and encompass everything from speedway racing to drag racing, hill climbing, greyhound racing and whipcracking. Former chairperson and current WOS committee member Geoff Hood explained that the event was originally started by what was the tourist office back then to inject a bit of spirit back into the town. READ ALSO: "We had a drought, mines were closing and there was a lot of depression in the air," Hood said. "It was put on to have a bit of fun and to create a bit of a stimulus in the air." Over the years anything speed related the festival has had it. Speed chess and even speed dating have been part of the program. The festival will officially open at 10am on Saturday with the traditional tractor trek and street parade down Conadilly Street and a show and shine at the Woolworths Car Park where there will also be a working steam engine on display. Following that, the Gunnedah Motoring Enthusiasts, of which Hood is the event's secretary, are running an observation rally around Gunnedah. The speedway then kicks into gear on Saturday night with the NSW Street Stocker titles. "There are 42 entries in that," Hood said. "There will also be other events like Fender Benders and ACMA's and dirt modifiers." Then on Sunday it's off to the track with the Gunnedah Greyhound Club holding a night meeting. The following weekend will see the whipcrackers making their festival debut with the Australian Whipcrackers and Plaiters Association holding their 2022 championships and the world bullock whip titles. The Gunnedah Motorcycle Club will also hold the first round of their club championships on the Sunday. Saturday March 19 will see markets, a 1/8 mile drag race and the rural and town fire brigades do battle in the Clash of the Sirens, with another 1/8 mile drag race on the Sunday. The final weekend will start with the GME holding a half mile single vehicle sprint on the Saturday. "We've got some good early entries so far," Hood said, noting they have had entrants from as far as Sydney and Brisbane. Then on the Sunday is the annual Mt Porcupine hill climb. The Rural Museum will also hold a demonstration day and tractor pull. Almost a year in the planning, Hood said it will be great to be able to run a full program of events after what has been a bit of a "higgledy-piggledy" last two years with COVID. Gunnedah Shire Council Tourism Team Leader Nikki Robertson said the Weeks of Speed was an ideal opportunity to welcome back visitors. "It has been a difficult couple of years for events, but we are roaring into a full year in 2022 with the Weeks of Speed," Robertson said. "It's an high-speed program full of popular events, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming back both those who come every year, as well as some new faces to Gunnedah." "The Weeks of Speed Committee have been working hard to bring a great standard and variety of events. There's something for everyone. "A big thank you goes to local Gunnedah businesses who have got behind these events to be sponsors, despite the challenges of the last years, have jumped on board to help make this happen. 2022 Weeks of Speed Gunnedah Program: Saturday, March 5: Official festival opening, Show and Shine, Observation Rally, Speedway Racing Sunday, March 6: Greyhound Racing Saturday, March 12: AWPA Australian Whipcracking Titles and World Bullock Whip Titles Sunday, March 13: AWPA & Many Fabrication & Engineering Novice Whipcracking, Motorcycle Racing Round 1, Club Championships Saturday, March 19: Multicultural Markets, 1/8 Mile Drag Racing, Clash of the Sirens Sunday, March 20: 1/8 Mile Drag Racing Saturday, March 26: 1/2 Mile Single Sprint, Hill Climb practice Sunday, March 27 Mt Porcupine Hill Climb, Rural Museum Demonstration Day and Tractor Pull

