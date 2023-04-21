Burnout drivers will be leaving behind an artwork of skid marks at the inaugural Tamworth Tyre Torture competition.
Up to 5000 spectators are expected to converge on Oakburn Park motor complex for the one-day event this Saturday, April 22.
Eighty-one competitors are ready to fire up their engines and compete to take home first place and prizes worth upwards of $10,000.
Organisers are hopeful this will be the first step in turning Tamworth into the next big hub for motorsports.
"It's another string in Tamworth's bow," Motor Sport committee member Bill Ausling said.
"It's no different to country music, it's no different to the horse centre, it's no different to all the good sporting events. But, it'll be at a level that attracts the best in the sport to Tamworth and the north west region," he said.
Burnout competition head judge Anthony Glessert, said he'll be awarding points based on the amount of smoke made and how the drivers use the entire burnout pad.
"[We'll be judging] from the start of burnout from the tip in. We want to see the whole burnout the tyres do not stop producing smoke, but we want to see a good lot of smoke as well," he said.
"We want to see these cars use every single inch of the pad and we want to see them use them at speed, then five points per tyre burnout."
Along with the burnout competition there are over 150 entries for the motor show, with car enthusiasts coming from right across the region.
"A fair few race cars, hot-rods, muscle cars from the 60's and 70's," Mr Ausling said.
All profits made from the event will go into upgrading the community-run racing facility and turning it into a fully-professional operation.
That means expanding it further to include a 3.1km circuit track, an international standard quarter mile drag strip, a speedway and a go-karting complex.
"When it's fully done, it'll be one of four complexes in Australia with all four forms of motorsports in one contained area," Mr Ausling said.
The Tamworth Sporting Car Club has been working towards this goal since the racing facility was first built back in 1996.
"If I never race here, but if I see it finished that'd be great. To me it'll be another attraction for Tamworth," Mr Ausling said.
President of Tamworth Motor Sport Scott Simmonds, said this will be not only a huge economic gain for the region but will also help get kids who are illegally drag racing and doing burnouts, off the streets and into a proper and safe facility.
