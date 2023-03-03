Gunnedah Shire's agricultural history will mix with the speed demons of 2023 as the Community Street Parade on Saturday kicks off the pace in the Weeks of Speed.
The street parade is traditionally a wild mix of vehicles new and old, from lovingly restored Massey Ferguson tractors to drag racers, speedway cars and vintage vehicles.
Gunnedah Shire Council Team Leader Nikki Robertson said the parade was a great way to begin the program of events.
"The Community Street Parade is a rare opportunity to see both our past and our present celebrated in Conadilly Street," Mrs Robertson said.
"The parade will begin at 10am on Saturday, March 4 in Conadilly Street at Elgin Street, and continue down to Chandos Street.
"Not only will there be an exciting mix of vehicles, but the Memphis Moovers Roving Band will perform some of the biggest all-time music hits, and eight-foot kangaroos will be bouncing down the main street as part of the Roo'd performance. Roo'd has appeared at festivals and events around the world."
The street parade is funded by the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
One of the organisers of the Community Street Parade, Ian Guest, said it would finish in the Woolworths car park at about 10.30am for the Show 'n' Shine and the official opening of the Weeks of Speed.
As well as a chance to see the tractors and cars up close, there will be a working steam engine.
Across the road in Wolseley Park, a Hot Rod Display will happen between 10.30am and 12pm.
"This is only the beginning of a huge program of events for Weeks of Speed," Mrs Robertson said.
"The full program includes everything from the Motorkhana at the Gunnedah Showgrounds to the Boggabri Cup at Riverside Racecourse, and from the Multicultural Harmony Festival to the Mt Porcupine Hill Climb. There's billy-boiling, whipcracking, speedway racing, fishing, clay target shooting, and the Clash of the Sirens."
At the Gunnedah Rural Museum, volunteers are not only preparing for the Community Street Parade, but for the Rural Museum Demonstration Day and Tractor Pull on Sunday, March 26.
For the full Weeks of Speed events program, visit www.visitgunnedah.com.au or drop into the Visitor Information Centre.
