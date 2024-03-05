The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Construction site to become HQ for large-scale emergency response

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 5 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES North Western Zone commander chief superintendent Tammy Shepley said the headquarters will streamline emergency responses. Picture by Gareth Gardner
NSW SES North Western Zone commander chief superintendent Tammy Shepley said the headquarters will streamline emergency responses. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A new multi-million dollar, high-level control centre for disaster planning and recovery is under construction in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.